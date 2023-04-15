Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Odell Beckham Jr is one of the most popular figures in the NFL. Furthermore, while Beckham has also made waves in the league with his skills, the same can be said for his fashion choice in terms of pants, sneakers, and watches. Given Beckham’s popularity in the NFL, have you ever wondered how a football star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article will feature Odell Beckham Jr.’s $3.3 million mansion in Columbia Station, Ohio.

After playing four seasons for the New York Giants, OBJ found himself getting traded to the Cleveland Browns. With the Rookie of the Year based in Cleveland, this prompted OBJ to acquire a 13,800 square foot property which needed $1.6 million from his bank account. However, after a controversy involving OBJ’s father on social media, the Browns eventually released OBJ. As we all know, OBJ would go on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl championship.

Unfortunately, Beckham also suffered an ACL injury during the Super Bowl clash. But, he’s just recently signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, three years after acquiring the 13,800-square-foot property, the Super Bowl champion decided to put up the mansion for sale with an asking price of $3.3 million.

Here are some photos of Odell Beckham Jr.’s $3.3 million mansion in Columbia Station, Ohio.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Beckham’s lavish mansion features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also features a movie theater, a barbershop station, a fitness gym, a three-car garage, a game room, and a swimming pool. But among its amenities, the mansion is headlined by an enormous walk-in closet, which Beckham utilized to showcase his wild shoe collection.

OBJ has a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Despite not playing competitive football for a season, OBJ is expected to be an important player for the Ravens in 2023.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Odell Beckham Jr.’s $3.3 million mansion.