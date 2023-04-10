Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill has taken notice of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Baltimore Ravens. While the Dolphins and Ravens will both be battling for a playoff spot, Hill had no problem giving OBJ and the Ravens some props.

Baltimore signed Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. Hill thinks the Ravens made a strong investment and that OBJ will pay off big time in Baltimore.

“OBJ to the ravens clutch,” Hill tweeted.

OBJ to the ravens clutch ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 10, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. gives the Ravens the big-play receiver they desperately need. Baltimore didn’t have a single wide receiver break 500 receiving yards last season. Outside of Mark Andrews, Demarcus Robinson was the team’s leading receiver with 458 yards. But he is now a free agent.

OBJ has been out of the NFL since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Now fully healthy, Beckham Jr. is ready to prove that he could still be a dominant force in the league. Over his eight-year career, Beckham Jr. has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He’s a former Rookie of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler and of course, a Super Bowl champion.

Tyreek Hill knows a thing or two about being an elite receiver. His talent was in full display in his first year with the Dolphins. Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill completely revitalized Miami’s offense and gave the team a big play threat on every down. With OBJ going to Baltimore, perhaps he can fill the ‘Hill’ role on his new team. Regardless of who is at quarterback in Baltimore, Hill will have his eyes on the Ravens and their shiny new wide receiver.