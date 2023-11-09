Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will be replaced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, respectively, as Fear and Disgust in Inside Out 2.

In the description for the Inside Out 2 trailer from Pixar's YouTube channel, the voice cast is revealed. Maya Hawke is the big newcomer, voicing a brand new emotion, Anxiety. But the listing also reveals Tony Hale and Liza Lapira and Fear and Disgust.

Hale is known for his roles in Arrested Development and also voiced Forky in Toy Story 4. Some of his other film credits include The Heat, The Angry Birds Movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, The 15:17 to Paris, Love, Simon, and Hocus Pocus 2. Lapira appeared in Fast & Furious and has starred in episodes of Law & Order, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, and more. She starred in CBS's The Equalizer series.

The Inside Out sequel comes nearly a decade after the first film, which grossed over $850 million at the box office. It explored the inner workings of a young girl's mind as she adapts to her family's big move. In the sequel, Riley has become a teenager which introduces a variety of new emotions. Hawke's Anxiety is the first introduced thus far in the film's promotion.

Actors Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black will return for the upcoming Pixar sequel. Kelsey Mann takes over the director's chair from Pete Docter, who created and directed the first film. Docter remained attached to the project as an executive producer.

Inside Out 2 will be released on June 14, 2024.