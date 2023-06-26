Mindy Kaling's health has never been better, and she has her children to thank. In a birthday post to herself, she shared photos of her daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2. According to her doctor, she's “the healthiest she's been in years,” per TooFab.

“That's a pretty damn good gift right?” Kaling wrote. “I'm usually kind of low-level anxious, so I'm just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy.”

“Now I'm just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I'm impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I'm an old gray skeleton [and] they're like, ‘Mom, you gotta go,'” the Velma star said.

“Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now,” she continued. “Thanks for my birthday love. (Also maybe I will buy myself that trendy Dior bag that looks like a kidney bean).”

Part of Mindy Kaling's improved health is her weight loss. She lost nearly 40 pounds over the course of a few years, and she attributed her new lifestyle to it. “I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me,” Kaling said.

“The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy,” she continued. “It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in. I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great.”