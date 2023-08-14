Paul Pierce is easily one of the most respected basketball players in NBA history. The Hall of Famer is a NBA champion, Finals MVP, 10-time All-Star, and has four All-NBA selections. He's also one of the 10 greatest Celtics of all time.

With Pierce's achievements in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Paul Pierce's $8.7 million former mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

2008 was a big year for Pierce and the Boston Celtics, as they secured the franchise's 17th championship banner. In order to reward himself, Pierce picked up a Calabasas mansion just a year later. The NBA champion paid $6.5 million.

However, fast forward to 2020, Pierce decided to move on from the same property. Originally, the former Celtics star listed the mansion with an asking price of $11 million. But with no takers, Pierce cut the price to $8.7 million before successfully selling the property.

Here are some photos of Paul Pierce's $8.7 former million former mansion in Calabasas.

Photos courtesy of: Los Angeles Times

Pierce's massive former estate encompasses 16,000 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Some of the main highlights of Pierce's former mansion include a fitness gym, a game room with a pool table, a movie theater, a bowling alley, a bar, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and many more.

Apart from having an impressive interior, the same can be said for the backyard. The property's backyard features several outdoor lounging areas, a swimming pool with a spa, a dining area, and the main highlight, which is an outdoor basketball court with the logo of the Boston Celtics.

With a home like this, it is easy to tell why the former Finals MVP decided to live here. Given the home's amenities, it seemed like a perfect place to unwind from the grueling demands of the NBA season.

Pierce is one of the most decorated NBA players in history. With several accomplishments under his belt, Pierce amassed solid earnings from the NBA during his playing career. And with his Hall of Fame status, Pierce continues to contribute to the game as an analyst. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Pierce has a net worth of around $80 million. As a result, the 10-time All-Star can certainly afford to live in a home like this.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Paul Pierce's $8.7 million former mansion in Calabasas.