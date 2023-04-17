Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Kentucky’s Will Levis hasn’t gotten the same buzz as Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. However, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning thinks teams around the league would be unwise to pass on Levis in the NFL Draft.

Levis worked with the Hall of Famer at the Manning Passing Academy. His journey from the Academy to the NFL Draft will be documented on ESPN’s ‘On the Clock,’ which debuts on Monday. Manning has had ample time to work with and study Levis. As he prepares to showcase how Levis became the quarterback he is today, Manning believes the former Kentucky Wildcat has all the tools to succeed in the NFL, via Nick Roush of on3.

“I get it. I’m drinking the Kool Aid. I spent some time with this kid. I think he’s a real deal,” Manning said. “I think this guy might be genetically engineered to be an NFL quarterback. I can see what the scouts like from him: tough, durable, makes tight throws in tight windows. Saw a couple cool plays where he’s moving away from free rusher and throws his guys open.”

Alongside his endorsement from Peyton Manning, Will Levis will hope to tantalize NFL organizations with his tape. The quarterback transferred to Kentucky prior to the 2021 season. In his two years with the Wildcats, Levis threw for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns.

While he might not be Young or Stroud, Levis is still one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. If general managers are listening to Manning, Levis won’t have to wait long to hear his name called.