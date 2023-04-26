Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Rob Gronkowski was one of the instrumental pieces in the New England Patriots’ dynasty before winning another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the process, Gronk established himself as one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL. With a decorated NFL player like Gronk, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rob Gronkowski’s former $4.5 million mansion in Tampa, Florida.

After originally retiring from the NFL with nine seasons under his belt, Gronk made his return to the league after his rights were traded by the Patriots to the Bucs. A reunion with Tom Brady was enough to convince the tight end to come out of retirement. With the Bucs, Gronk immediately made his presence felt by helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl and ending their postseason drought in the process.

But while Gronk had a successful coming-out-of-retirement, he also lived in a pretty luxurious penthouse while playing for the Bucs. Constructed in 2010, Gronk rented the 1,000 square foot lavish home in Florida which made it easier for the four time Super Bowl Champion to unwind after the games. Fast forward to 2022, after Gronk retired for the second time, the home has been listed in the market for the first time since it was built. It was originally sold for $5.4 million, however with no takers, it seems like the owner has reduced the price to $4.5 million.

Here are some photos of Rob Gronkowski’s former $4.5 million home in Tampa, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

The 1,000 square foot Florida penthouse includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The benefits of the home include a media room, tall ceilings, a private elevator, a poolside cabana, and a private foyer. Aside from its amenities, the home is situated in the center of several tourist attractions. These include the Tampa Bay Aquarium, the Amalie Arena, and the Riverwalk. It’s the perfect home for any bachelor looking to live a lavish lifestyle in Florida.

There was no question that Gronk could afford to live the life in this penthouse. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gronk has a net worth of $45 million. Although he is already retired for good, Gronk still earns from his bevy list of endorsement deals. Moreover he is also engaged in several ventures including golf and wrestling in the WWE.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Rob Gronkowski’s former $4.5 million home in Tampa, Florida.