Sharon Stone was one of the most popular actresses back in the 90s. She starred in popular movies such as Basic Instinct, Silver, The Quick and the Dead, Casino, and many more. Stone is also an Oscar Award-nominated actress that once rejected Shaquille O’Neal.

With Stone’s success, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Sharon Stone’s $39 million former mansion in Sea Cliff, a neighborhood of San Francisco.

Back in 1998, Stone appeared in a trio of movies such as The Mighty, Antz and Sphere. But despite a busy schedule, Stone still found the time to expand her real estate portfolio. She shelled out $6 million to pick up a San Francisco mansion.

But after living there for seven years, Stone eventually decided to move on from her Sea Cliff mansion. The Basic Instinct star sold the home for $13 million, allowing Stone to pocket a $7 million profit.

However, fast forward to 2023, the home has found its way back onto the market. One can reside like a Hollywood star if they can cough up $39 million for the Sea Cliff property.

Here are some photos of Sharon Stone’s $39 million former mansion in Sea Cliff.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Originally completed in 1908, several changes to the property have been made since then. The former Stone mansion encompasses 8,500 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Stone’s former home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with branded appliances, a formal dining room, and several indoor lounging areas.

Apart from having an impressive list of amenities indoors, there’s also plenty to like about the property’s outdoor space. The home includes a terrace with enough space for a sitting area.

Moreover, one can also enjoy the fresh wind and coastline views of the sea. Furthermore, the backyard also includes a courtyard with a lounge area and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening. And the cherry on top, the new homeowner should have no problems getting some vitamin-sea with easy access to the beach.

Stone is a highly accomplished actress after starring in successful films. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Stone has a net worth of around $40 million. As a result, she can ultimately afford to live in a mansion like this.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sharon Stone’s $39 million former mansion in Sea Cliff.