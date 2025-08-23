Tiger Woods allegedly already has a place in mind if he and Vanessa Trump choose to get married.

The professional golfer and Vanessa have been dating for several months, and it's rumored that they are already thinking about making their way down the aisle. According to RadarOnline, the couple is thinking about holding future nuptials at The White House with the approval of President Donald Trump.

The couple is “deep in love” and are serious about their futures together.

“They're not playing around,” said a source. “They've both been through scandal, heartbreak and headlines – and somehow found peace in each other.”

To be clear, there is no official engagement announcement at this time.

While having a wedding at The White House seems out of sorts for most, President Trump has publicly spoken positively of Woods' relationship with Vanessa and the golfer as a hold. In 2019, after Woods' fifth Masters win, President Trump honored the professional golfer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump welcomes legendary golfer @TigerWoods to the White House: "TIGER! TIGER! TIGER!" pic.twitter.com/Y73WJVzi52 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

He also gave his blessing to his romance with Vanessa who is his oldest son's ex-wife.

“I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa. I’m very happy for both. Let them both be happy,” President Trump said in March.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship

The couple confirmed their romance when the five-time Masters champion went Instagram official with their relationship in March.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned two photos of the pair.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the couple have “a lot in common.”

“They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider adds.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source said.

Have Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump been married before?

Yes. Both Woods and Vanessa have been married previously. They also share children with their exes.

Woods was married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010 and shares two children: Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Woods. As for Vanessa, she was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005-2018 and shares five children with her ex.

Neither Woods nor Vanessa have spoken out about a potential wedding at the time of this writing.