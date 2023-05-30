Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Simon Cowell has carved out a reputation for being one of the harshest talent judges. However, he is also known for being one of the best at finding the next big star. He proved this during his time with reality shows America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and The X Factor. With Cowell’s solid track record, have you wondered how a successful personality like him lives? Well, here’s an opportunity to look inside Simon Cowell’s $3.6 million home in Hidden Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

2020 was a rough year for Simon Cowell, which saw him suffer a serious back injury while riding his electric bike. As a result, the former American Idol judge was forced to endure six hours of surgery to repair his back. Aside from a back injury, Cowell also looked like he was willing to take a loss in terms of his real estate portfolio.

Cowell purchased a Hidden Hills home from his former talent, Leona Lewis. The purchase cost the The X Factor judge $3.9 million. However, it won’t be long before Cowell listed the property in the market with an asking price of $3.7 million, which would make Cowell take an approximate $200,000 loss. He then ended up selling the house in 2020 for $3.6 million.

Here are some photos of Simon Cowell’s $3.6 million former home in Hidden Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Cowell’s former property encompasses 5,900 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Boasting of a minimalist design, the home features a sleek living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and wooden cabinetry, a laundry room, a family room, a bar, and a master bedroom with a fireplace, a distinct bathroom, and a good-sized walk-in closet.

While the home’s interior boasts of minimalist features, the property’s backyard should give the new homeowner plenty of spaces for fresh air. Outside the home, the backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a horse barn with an office, and plenty of green spaces for gardening.

Cowell is a household name when it comes to discovering talent. In fact, he has five Primetime Emmy Awards to his name. With several talents he turned into stars, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cowell has a net worth of around $600 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Simon Cowell’s $3.6 million former home in Hidden Hills.