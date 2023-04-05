Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is arguably the best three-point shooter in NBA history. Furthermore, he has four NBA championships and two MVPs to his name. Given that he is the best shooter in the world, have you ever wondered how Curry lives? Well, wonder no more.

This article will feature Stephen Curry’s $30 million mansion in Silicon Valley.

In the past, Curry has lived in several homes. In 2016, Curry sold his Walnut Creek mansion, which he acquired for $3.2 million, for $3.7 million. Around the same time, the Warriors star purchased the Alamo home for $5.78 million. Curry and his family resided in the 8,163-square-foot Alamo abode from 2018 to 2019. But after the Golden State Warriors transferred from Oakland to San Francisco’s new arena, it only made sense for the four-time NBA champion to make a move. As a result, Curry also sold his Alamo home for $9 million. In 2020, Curry purchased a 17,761-square-foot property for $30 million which he eventually sold to Forrest Li for $31.2 million. Fast forward to 2022, Curry resides in a 17,800-square-foot mansion that cost him and his wife Ayesha $30 million.

Here’s a quick look at Curry’s $30 million mansion.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

A mansion fit for the best shooter in the world, with a bigger property, there’s plenty of space for Stephen Curry to feel at home and to spend time with his family. The mansion is located in the country’s priciest zip code. It features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Moreover, it also has a bar, wine cellar, movie theater, and swimming pool. Aside from these features, the property also has a three-car garage with a guesthouse by the pool. This mansion was ultimately a huge upgrade compared to his previous properties.

Given that Curry is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, there’s no question that the four-time NBA champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Curry’s net worth is at $160 million, with most of his money coming from his NBA paychecks and lucrative endorsement deals.

Although the $30 mansion seems to be Curry’s biggest property acquisition yet, that hasn’t stopped the Warriors star from purchasing more properties, including a 4,200-square-foot vacation house in Florida worth $2.1 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Stephen Curry’s $30 million mansion.