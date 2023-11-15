Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury is selling his home in New York. It can be yours for just $3.3 million. Check out those fireplaces.

Stephon Marbury was certainly a household name in the NBA during his peak. He was a two-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA team player. Afterwards, Marbury established himself in China, becoming a certified basketball attraction at the CBA.

Given Marbury's accomplishments in basketball, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Stephon Marbury's $3.3 million home in Purchase, N.Y.

Back in 2004, Marbury decided to leave the Phoenix Suns and joined the New York Knicks, where he went on to electrify Madison Square Garden on several occasions.

With the intention of settling in New York, it isn't surprising that the two-time All-Star also picked up a home in the city. The new home costed Marbury $3.2 million.

Nearly two decades later, Marbury has hung up his basketball sneakers and is ready to move on from his New York home. The two-time All-Star listed the property with an asking price of $3.3 million.

Here are some photos of Stephon Marbury's $3.3 million home in Purchase.













Originally completed in 2004, Marbury's home encompasses 7,300 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

The New York estate contains several features. Some of the interior amenities include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a great room, a home office, a media room, and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Apart from a solid interior, there are also plenty of good things to admire about the property's outdoor space. The backyard features an outdoor patio, a grilling station, a swimming pool, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Given the home's amenities, it's easy to tell why the New York Knick picked up the home. The home amenities make it perfect for the two-time All-Star to unwind from the grueling basketball season, whether in the CBA or in the NBA.

Marbury was a top-caliber player in the NBA. Furthermore, a lucrative stint in China certainly prolonged Marbury's stardom.

As a result, there's no question that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marbury has a net worth of around $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Stephon Marbury's $3.3 million home in Purchase, New York.