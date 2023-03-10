Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2023 is $600 million. Cruise is an actor who has starred in blockbuster movies such as Risky Business, Top Gun, The Last Samurai, Mission: Impossible, and many more, including a number of Mission: Impossible sequels and the hit 2022 Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2023.

Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $600 million

Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2022 is $600 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Cruise was born in Syracuse, New York. When his family migrated to Canada, Cruise studied in Robert Hopkins Public School. This is where he developed an interest in acting. Shortly after, Cruise transferred to Henry Munro Middle School before they migrated back to the United States.

Here, Cruise accepted a scholarship to study in St. Francis Seminary as he aspired to be a Fransican priest. During his two years there, Cruise honed his acting skills by being part of the drama club. However, Cruise was eventually requested to leave by the seminary after he and his friends were caught stealing and drinking liquor. As a result, Cruise would go on to study high school in Glen Ridge High School. His stay here saw him engage in wrestling before suffering a knee injury. Thus, this led him to participate in the school’s play, Guys and Dolls, and went on to graduate in 1980.

After participating in the play, Cruise decided that he wanted an acting career. Because of this, Cruise moved to New York. In New York, he auditioned for various acting jobs. While doing so, Cruise also worked in restaurants and served as a busboy.

It was only until 1981 before Cruise successfully landed a role. Cruise made his big screen debut in the film, Endless Love. As a supporting character, he was paid $30,000 for the role. This would only be the start of a promising acting career. Cruise would proceed to appear in more films such as Taps, Losin’ It, and The Outsiders.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cruise’s major breakthrough film came in 1983. He played the leading role for the first time as Joel in Risky Business, which turned out to be a hit. For this film, Cruise was paid $75,000. Although this was more than double his first paycheck, Cruise’s major deal came in the iconic action movie, Top Gun. Playing the lead role of Maverick, Cruise was paid $2 million. About three decades later, Cruise reprised his role Top Gun: Maverick, which earned him a $13 million upfront paycheck and plenty of critical acclaim. Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and earned nearly $1.5 billion at the box office.

Obviously, all of this aided to adding to Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2023.

Although Top Gun was his first million dollar movie deal, Cruise’s other movies also paid him well. He earned $3 million apiece from Cocktail and Rain Man. In the 1990’s, Cruise would go on to bag multi-million dollar contracts. He received $9 million from Days of Thunder, $12.5 million from A Few Good Men, $12 million from The Firm, $13 million from Far and Away, and $15 million from Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles. Cruise also made big money from Jerry McGuire and Eyes Wide Shut, earning $20 million apiece.

While these films turned him into a millionaire, none of these movies could beat the deals Cruise earned from the Mission: Impossible franchise. So far, the franchise has already released six movies, with Cruise starring in all of them. According to sources, the actor has bagged approximately a whopping $285 million, including $75 million paychecks for the second and third film. The only movie that matched that astronomical amount was War of the Worlds, which paid Cruise $100 million, which is among the highest paychecks for a role in a single movie.

Cruise is certainly one of the highest-paid actors in the industry today. However, he’s set to even earn more given he has upcoming projects in tow. Aside from all the money he just made from Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise is also penciled to star in Mission: Impossible 7 & 8, also known as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. He’s also set to appear in the film Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Moreover, Cruise is also in the midst of a movie project that will literally be shot in space. Given that this project will be in space, Cruise will work with the likes of SpaceX and NASA.

In addition to his acting chops, Tom Cruise does many of his own stunts and produces many of his films, including all the Mission Impossible movies. Cruise and Paula Wagner founded Cruise/Wagner Productions in 1992. The production company first partnered with Paramount until 2006. Later on, the production company purchased a minority share of United Artists.

Tom Cruise doesn’t come without controversy, with his involvement in Scientology bringing plenty of criticism. Of course, that hasn’t stopped his blockbuster acting career in any way as he continues to be a big star.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2023?