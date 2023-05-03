Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Trae Young is the face of the Hawks franchise. He has established himself as one of the top rising stars in the NBA. Given Young’s accuracy from anywhere on the court, have you ever wondered how a lights out shooter like Young lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Trae Young’s $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

Just over a year after signing a five year, $207 million contract extension with the Hawks, Young treated himself by purchasing a 14,021 square foot mansion from retired NFL player Clay Matthews, who initially purchased the property in 2013 for $2.6 million. The property cost Young $20 million from his pockets. The transaction is considered to be the second-most expensive purchase for a home in Calabasas.

Here are some photos of Trae Young’s $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Young’s 14,021 square foot mansion sits on 1.63 acres of land. The mansion includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The home also features a wine cellar, movie theater, a billiards pool table, a modern kitchen, a spacious living room, a respectable dining area, a library, an 800-gallon fish tank, and high ceilings. In addition to this, Young should also have no problems with the property housing his luxurious car collection, given that it includes a nine-car garage.

Outside of Young’s home, the property includes a saltwater swimming pool, a halfcourt for playing basketball, and plenty of green spaces which should provide Young sufficient room for gardening. Moreover, due to the property’s location, Young also has the privilege of enjoying a breathtaking view of the Santa Monica Mountains. Furthermore, the Hawks star would be neighbors with Hollywood stars Brittney Spears, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Given that Young is the franchise cornerstone of the Atlanta Hawks, it isn’t surprising that the two time All-Star is raking in huge NBA paychecks. Apart from his NBA paychecks, Young also earns from his long list of endorsement deals and even acting gigs, which saw him appear in Netflix film Hustle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Young has a net worth of around $50 million. As a result, the Hawks star can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Trae Young’s $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California.