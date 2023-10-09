Von Miller is one of the best linebackers in the NFL today. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, a seven-time All-Pro selection, and a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Given Miller's accomplishments on the field, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Von Miller's $4.13 million mansion in Denver.

Back in 2012, Miller was still playing for the Denver Broncos. With the intention to play for the Broncos long term, it made perfect sense for Miller to acquire a home in the city. The property purchase made him shell out $925K.

But 10 years later, Miller no longer plays for the Broncos. He won his Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams before opting to play for the Buffalo Bills. With no reason to reside in Denver, Miller decided to sell his Colorado estate. The Super Bowl MVP listed the property with an asking price of $4.13 million.

Here are some photos of Von Miller's $4.13 million mansion in Denver.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Sitting on 4.25 acres of land, the All-Pro linebacker's former home encompasses 18,745 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The Colorado mansion contains several features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a game room for poker and arcade games, a bar, a home office, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a formal dining room, and a movie theater. The main attraction of the property is its master bed suite. The master bedroom contains a luxurious bath and an enormous 1,488-square-foot custom walk-in closet.

Aside from the main mansion, another structure in the property is a second home. Completed in 2018, the second home includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Some amenities to enjoy include a relaxing steam room, a fitness gym, and its own master bed suite.

While most of the main features of the property are found indoors, the home also contains some nice outdoor space. The backyard features a covered patio with a dining area, several lounge areas, a grilling station, and much more.

Miller is a high-caliber linebacker in the NFL, who has found success with the Broncos and the Rams before making his presence felt with the Bills. As a result, it isn't surprising he can afford to live in a mansion like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miller has a net worth of around $60 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Von Miller's $4.13 million mansion in Denver.