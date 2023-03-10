The Miami Marlins are putting the finishing touches on their roster construction for the upcoming season. In doing so, the Marlins have added two free agents with some highly-regarded MLB accolades on their belt.

Miami has signed both Yuli Gurriel and Jose Iglesias to non-roster deals, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Both plays will be at Major League Spring Training and will compete for a Marlins’ roster spot.

Yuli Gurriel spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Houston Astros. He hit .284 with 94 home runs and 435 RBI. He won the AL batting title in 2021 and the World Series with Houston this past season.

Jose Iglesias has bounced around the MLB in recent years, spending this past season with the Colorado Rockies. Over his 11-year MLB career, Iglesias has hit .279 with 47 home runs, 366 RBI and 35 stolen bases. He has an All Star with the Detroit Tigers in 2015.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both Gurriel and Iglesias have won a Gold Glove in their career. The Marlins are coming off a season in which they ranked tied for second in defense with a fielding percentage of .988.

One area Miami did struggle is offensively. The Marlins ranked 28th overall with their .230 batting average. They also ranked 28th overall in runs scored, with just 586.

Both Gurriel and Iglesias are past their prime and won’t suddenly revolutionize the Marlins’ offense. But they’re both solid veterans with long track records in the MLB. Miami will hope that if either make the team, they can provide the Marlins with a bit of a spark in their potential playoff hunt.