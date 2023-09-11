Go Go Gadget Time Travel! Here are the details for Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party Release Date: September 14, 2023

The game comes out on September 14, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Inspector Gadget Mad Time Party Gameplay

The gameplay for Mad Time Party is split into two parts. The first is world exploration. Inspector Gadget must use his Gadget ‘Copter and Gadget Skates to traverse the game world and find minigames. These minigames can be located anywhere, from the city streets to the roofs of buildings. Thankfully, there is a minimap that the player can use to go to these locations. A set amount of minigames are scattered in each location, so the player must find and play them all.

The second part of the gameplay involves the minigames. There is a variety of minigames available to play. This includes defusing bombs, dodging incoming traffic, destroying doors, and more. While playing these minigames, the player will be playing against three computer-controlled enemies. This serves as a challenge for the player, as they must win against the three enemies. If the player loses, they will have to play the minigame again. However, if they win, they will receive a prize, which is necessary to finish the game.

Inspector Gadget Mad Time Party Story

The game revolves around the titular Inspector Gadget in his latest adventure. In this one, Metro City is now under the control of the evil Dr. Claw and his M.A.D. agents. To fight against the enemy. Inspector Gadget uses a time machine to travel to the past to try and thwart Dr. Claw. Unfortunately, things don’t work out, as the time machine breaks. Not only that but instead of sending Inspector Gadget to the past, it instead brings his ancestors to the present.

Now, Inspector Gadget must explore Metro City to collect the time machine’s missing parts, rebuild it, and send his ancestors back to where they belong.

