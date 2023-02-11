PHILADELPHIA — In the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the New York Knicks, Tyrese Maxey shined bright. The Sixers shook off some big deficits to get back in the win column and Maxey played a huge part in it. He did two key things to fuel his bounce-back performance.

First, Maxey had a very good defensive performance. He took on the responsibility of guarding Jalen Brunson, who was on fire but didn’t continue his takeover later in the game with Maxey applying the pressure. He also came away with a game-leading three steals.

“I was messing with Melt. I said, ‘Look, I’m De’Anthony Melton.’ It was great,” Maxey said. “I just wanted to try to go in there and cause some type of havoc and help defensively as much as I could.”

Maxey said that he was looking to tire Brunson out when he picked him up from the opposite foul line. He admitted that Brunson, who had 30 points, is a very good player and said that he tried to keep him out of the paint. Although Brunson still worked him to the paint, Maxey stayed in front of him on numerous drives, denying him good looks.

The second tactic is more of a personal one than a basketball one. Maxey said after the Sixers win — both in the postgame broadcast interview and to reporters — that he needed to clear his head and get right mentally. After some woeful performances, he consoled with loved ones. He said that his college coach, John Calipari, reached out to him to tell him he believed in him.

“I feel good, man. I feel better,” Maxey said. “I had a rough past week, man. Just rough mentally. Didn’t play well. I had a conversation with my parents yesterday for about an hour and a half. I got all the emotions out that I needed to get out. I told Coach Doc, I told [assistant coach Sam Cassell] that, you know, I was human and I had to let it out. And once I let it out, I told them I’d be the best version of Tyrese that I can be for the rest of this year.”

After scoring just 18 points on 7-22 shooting over the Sixers’ previous two games and scoring under 15 points in five of his last six games, Tyrese Maxey had 27 points on 9-16 shooting against the Knicks. If he can maintain being a positive on defense along with new teammate Jalen McDaniels, he should head into the All-Star break with great momentum.