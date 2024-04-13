Eight years after its initial release on mobile, Electronic Arts' popular free-to-download mobile collectible turn-based strategy RPG, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, is now coming to PC.
Originally released in November 2015, the game has accumulated almost 100 million downloads since. Players have been using emulators to play this game on PC, but now there’s no need for that since the closed beta for the PC version is coming in May, and pre-registration has already begun.
How to register for Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Closed Beta on PC?
Those eager to access the closed beta of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes on PC can do it through the EA App on Windows. They'll need to set up their EA Account, link it with their game account, and then register for the beta, granting them early access to the game.
A Game Informer article states that players can expect a lot of improvements with the PC version. It will have a higher resolution feature option and will use the mouse and keyboard input method, although controller support is not available at launch. EA also promised a better framerate, and that the PC version will support antialiasing.
The PC version is fully cross-platform, cross-commerce, and cross-progression compatible so mobile players can carry over their progress by linking their mobile account to their EA account. EA also assures players updates will roll out simultaneously for both PC and mobile users, ensuring a seamless transition between devices without any interruptions in their gameplay experience.
Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Gameplay
Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is an immersive collectible turn-based strategy RPG where players get to assemble and lead a dream team of legendary Star Wars characters such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Emperor Palpatine, Jabba the Hutt, and many more iconic heroes and villains from a galaxy far, far away.
Players embark on an epic journey, unlocking and upgrading these characters with gear to enhance their abilities. Engaging in Galactic Space Battles, players collect and upgrade ships for intense ship combat. This offers players a unique experience of customizing Star Wars ships not usually seen in other Star Wars video games.
The game also features strategic RPG battles against other players, conquering territories, and upgrading squads for tactical advantages. Guild wars, PvP competitions, Territory Battles, and Territory Wars offer thrilling challenges. Players master commanding moves like Han Solo's “Never Tell Me the Odds” and Obi-Wan Kenobi's “Mind Tricks.”
Socially, players can team up for raids, create customizable Guilds, and tackle formidable bosses like rancors together. Events like Squad Cantina Battles, Galactic Challenges, and PvP Squad Arena add more depth and excitement. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes offers an immersive experience that promises to take players to an adventure they've never embarked on before.
The arrival of this remarkable mobile game to PC marks a new chapter in gaming. With enhanced graphics, intuitive controls, and seamless progression, players can embark on an epic journey through the Star Wars universe like never before.
The arrival of this remarkable mobile game to PC marks a new chapter in gaming. With enhanced graphics, intuitive controls, and seamless progression, players can embark on an epic journey through the Star Wars universe like never before.
