Discover the breathtaking moment as Aymeric Laporte scores a jaw-dropping 70-yard screamer against Inter Miami in a friendly.

In a sensational friendly match between Al Nassr and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Aymeric Laporte stole the spotlight with an unbelievable 70-yard screamer that left spectators in awe. Initially billed as the “Last Dance” between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the encounter took an unexpected turn as Ronaldo was sidelined due to a calf injury.

Despite Ronaldo's absence, Al Nassr dominated the first half, securing a commanding 3-0 lead with goals from Otavio and Talisca. However, the match's highlight came from the former Manchester City defender, Laporte, who stunned everyone with a remarkable strike from his own half. The Spanish international, quick on his feet, noticed Inter Miami's keeper, Drake Callender, off his line and attempted the seemingly impossible shot. Laporte's effort gracefully lobbed Callender, finding the back of the net and leaving onlookers, including Ronaldo, in the stands in sheer amazement.

The absence of Ronaldo disappointed fans, including prominent YouTuber IShowSpeed, who had traveled from America to witness the clash of the football titans. Despite the setback, Al Nassr manager Luis Castro expressed hope for Ronaldo's swift return to the field, stating that the iconic Messi vs. Ronaldo showdown was still on the horizon.

The match concluded with a resounding 6-0 victory for Al Nassr, as Talisca secured a second-half double, and Mohammed Maran added another goal to the tally. However, the competitive spirit spilled onto the field, with Inter Miami and Al Nassr engaging in an on-field altercation that required intervention to prevent tensions from escalating.

While Ronaldo's absence was felt, Laporte's stunning long-range goal provided a memorable moment in a match expected to be a historic face-off between two football legends. The “Last Dance” may not have lived up to its billing, but Laporte's incredible strike will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of football fans worldwide.

