Lionel Messi has had a groundbreaking influence since his move to Inter Miami. Multiple Hollywood and other sports athletes have come in huge attendance to watch the magisterial Argentine showcase his prowess. However, one American isn't intimidated by all of this fuss. USMNT striker Christian Pulisic has taken a dig at Hollywood superstars to come and watch the US games as well.

The AC Milan striker Pulisic took to Instagram and sent out an open invitation to all the celebrities. Pulisic has been known with the slogan ‘Captain America' since his Borussia Dortmund days. However, he reposted a video in which numerous Hollywood superstars and delegates from other countries have gathered in attendance to watch Messi's Inter Miami take on LAFC. He added the caption, “Let them know they're invited to US national team games too,' along with a ‘crying laughing' emoji at the end.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While several celebrities featured in Apple TV's broadcast mentioned their regular attendance at LAFC games, there's no documented trend of a similar level of support from the US Men's National Team (USMNT).

As Europe's prominent football leagues gear up for the upcoming international break, Christian Pulisic stands among the many American players based overseas who will return to the US for two upcoming friendly matches.

Team USA is scheduled to face Uzbekistan in St. Louis and Oman in Minneapolis. However, considering the relatively modest stature of these opposing teams and the absence of a glamorous hotspot location, it's unlikely that many celebrities will accept invitations to attend matches during this upcoming window.