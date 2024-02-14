Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham received a Valentine's Day surprise that perfectly aligns with his newfound hobby – chickens

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham received a Valentine's Day surprise that perfectly aligns with his newfound hobby – chickens, reported by GOAL. His wife, Victoria Beckham, gifted him an unusual yet thoughtful present, The Country Smallholder magazine, dedicated to topics like hobby farming, organic gardening, and veterinary advice.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham expressed his joy, sharing a photo of the magazine in an Instagram story. His caption read, “My Valentine's gift” accompanied by a love heart emoji, and he made sure to tag Victoria in his post to show his appreciation for the unique gesture.

This isn't the first time Victoria has embraced Beckham's interest in chickens. Previously, she had given him a book titled ‘Keeping Chickens for Dummies' after Beckham received his own flock of chickens as a Christmas present. The couple has set up a hutch and pen for the chickens at their Cotswolds farmhouse, adding to the charm of their property, which already features a beehive.

Beckham, ever enthusiastic about his new venture, recently shared his excitement over discovering eggs and delving into the intricacies of chicken care. Now, with The Country Smallholder magazine in hand, it seems that Beckham's passion for his feathery friends is only growing.

As David Beckham indulges in his chicken hobby, he's gearing up for the upcoming Inter Miami season. The team is scheduled to begin their 2024 MLS campaign with a home game against Real Salt Lake on February 22, followed by a match against LA Galaxy, Beckham's former team, just four days later. The charismatic co-owner is evidently set to balance his unique hobby with the responsibilities of the soccer season.

