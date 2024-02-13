In a major boost for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi's squad is set to welcome Argentine reinforcement as they sign Federico Redondo

In a major boost for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi‘s squad is set to welcome Argentine reinforcement as they secure the signing of Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors, reported by GOAL. The MLS giants outpaced Bayern Munich in the race for the 21-year-old midfielder, agreeing to a $8 million (£6.3m/€7.4m) transfer fee.

Despite Bayern Munich being linked with Redondo, they never formalized a bid during the January transfer window, and there were no plans to pursue the player in the upcoming summer. The addition of Redondo to Inter Miami's roster follows the Argentine trend set by Messi, showcasing the club's commitment to building a formidable squad.

Federico Redondo, son of former Real Madrid and AC Milan star Fernando Redondo, emerged from Argentinos Juniors' youth system and made his senior debut in 2022. In the 2022/23 season, the midfielder displayed his skills in 45 matches, contributing with two goals and two assists.

The 21-year-old talent is expected to fill the void left by the injured compatriot Facundo Farias in The Herons' squad. Redondo is likely to occupy one of the three U22 spots, ensuring only $200,000 of his salary contributes to the overall cap.

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, is gearing up for their final pre-season match against Newell's Old Boys on February 16, providing a nostalgic encounter for the star player. The team kicks off the new season against Real Salt Lake on February 22, and the addition of Redondo adds depth and talent to their midfield.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!