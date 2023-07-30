Inter Miami continues to strengthen their squad, and this time, they have secured the signature of 20-year-old Argentine midfielder, Facundo Farias, reported by goal.com. The young talent joins the Major League Soccer (MLS) side, forming a formidable Argentine duo alongside the iconic Lionel Messi.

Farias' transfer to Inter Miami has been completed on a three-year deal, extending until 2026, with options to extend his stay for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. However, the finalization of the deal is still pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Once these formalities are completed, Farias will officially become Messi's teammate at the club.

Born in Sant Fe, Argentina, Farias honed his skills in Colon's youth system and spent the initial four seasons of his professional career at the Argentine top division club. He has also represented Argentina at the U15 and U17 levels, showcasing his talent and potential.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Farias stated on Inter Miami's official website, “I’m very pleased to make this move. Inter Miami is a big club with incredible ambition, and I am excited to be a part of the project alongside great players, coaches, and staff.”

Inter Miami's Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Chris Henderson, also lauded the signing, acknowledging Farias' promise and potential to bolster the team's options in multiple positions.

The addition of Facundo Farias to the squad will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to Inter Miami's aspirations in the MLS. With Lionel Messi and Facundo Farias forming a dynamic Argentine connection, fans can expect exciting performances on the pitch.

Inter Miami, led by their star acquisition Lionel Messi, will be looking forward to their next fixture in the Leagues Cup round of 32 against Orlando City on August 1. As the team continues to build a strong roster, anticipation grows for an impressive campaign ahead in the MLS.

