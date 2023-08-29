Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi might have the chance for yet another reunion with a former Barcelona teammate, as Arturo Vidal has expressed his openness to the idea of joining the club, reported by goal.com. Messi, who recently moved to the United States, has already been joined at Inter Miami by fellow ex-Barcelona players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Talks of another former Barcelona star, Luis Suarez, potentially joining the club have been circulating as well. However, before any deal is finalized, discussions have turned towards the possibility of Arturo Vidal also making his way to Inter Miami. The 36-year-old Chilean midfielder, who previously played for Barcelona from 2018 to 2020, is preparing to leave Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense after leaving Flamengo in July.

In an interview with TNT Argentina, Vidal shared his thoughts on playing alongside Messi: “I would happily go and play with Messi. With him, it's very easy, you just have to pass him the ball.” He also mentioned the rules and regulations in Major League Soccer (MLS) that limit the number of older players joining the league.

Vidal praised Inter Miami's playing style under coach Tata Martino and mentioned his desire to play with the likes of Messi and Busquets, both of whom he has enjoyed successful partnerships with in the past. He even talked about the possibility of facing Messi at the 2024 Copa America, which will take place in the United States.

While Lionel Messi has already started making an impact at Inter Miami, securing titles and victories, Vidal's potential addition to the roster could further enhance the team's midfield and add to the reunion of former Barcelona stars on American soil.