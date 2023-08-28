Lionel Messi‘s impact on Inter Miami has been nothing short of incredible, with the Argentine superstar making an immediate and remarkable impression in the United States, reported by goal.com. Despite high expectations, Messi's seamless transition to the American game and his rapid achievements have caught the attention of both fans and critics alike.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has wasted no time in making his presence felt. He has already added to his trophy collection by helping the team secure the Leagues Cup, marking his 44th career trophy. In addition to the silverware, Messi's goal-scoring prowess has been on full display, netting an impressive 11 goals in just nine consecutive wins.

Lionel Scaloni, the coach who guided Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar 2022, has observed Messi's happiness and joy on the field, which is evident in his style of play. After facing challenges during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi appears to have found his comfort zone with Inter Miami, radiating positivity and enthusiasm.

Lionel Scaloni stated, “Messi is fine, I see him happy, I see him joyful, and that’s a good thing… His presence is already incredible and both his team-mates and opponents generate something special.” Scaloni highlighted Messi's ability to elevate the game, not only for his teammates but also for opponents and fans, making him a focal point of attention in the league.

Beyond his on-field performance, Messi's impact extends to the league and the country as a whole. His star power draws fans, both locally and globally, creating a heightened interest in the league. Despite his illustrious career, Messi's dedication and ability to continue playing at an elite level are evident.

Lionel Messi's contributions have not only brought immediate success to Inter Miami, including their U.S. Open Cup final appearance, but have also reaffirmed his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His presence alone has already transformed the dynamics of the league and promises to keep fans excited for what's to come.

