Spanish left-back Jordi Alba will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, and the club will announce very shortly. The newly-crowned La Liga champions have wished a happy retirement to Gerard Pique and have given the deserved farewell to Sergio Busquets. Now, Alba will be the latest addition to the departures from the Camp Nou this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the former Valencia man will end his incredible journey with the Catalans. As for now, he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

It has been stated that the decision has come due to the lack of playing time with Barcelona. The 34-year-old has played second fiddle to Alejandro Balde for most of the season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Spaniard has played 458 games for the five-time European champions across 11 seasons, scoring 27 goals. He was always known for his prolific link-up with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on the flanks. He was highly influential in the side that won the Treble in the 2014/15 season. However, the Spaniard was only limited to 29 games in the 2022/23 season, the lowest in almost a decade.

There have been reports linking Alba with Atletico Madrid recently. Atleti manager Diego Simeone has been concerned with his left-back position throughout the season. With the long-term injury to Reinildo Mandava, the Argentine manager has had to deploy Saul Niguez and Yannick Carrasco as makeshift full-backs. Considering Alba’s experience, Simeone wouldn’t be against his transfer. Apart from Atletico, there are reports on his potential move to Saudia Arabia.