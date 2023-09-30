The football world is abuzz with speculation as FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi appears to be planning his next move after his stint with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). According to reports from El Nacional, Messi is set to depart from Inter Miami in 2025, marking a significant juncture in his illustrious career.

This decision comes after Messi's unexpected departure from Barcelona, his home for over two decades. Surprisingly, he chose to head to Inter Miami instead of returning to his former club. Messi was nearing an exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but opted for a new adventure in the United States.

His move to Inter Miami has been nothing short of a roaring success. According to Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, Messi signed a two-season deal with the club, reportedly earning an annual salary between $50 and $60m. Additionally, there have been rumors of lucrative endorsement deals with Apple and Adidas, further boosting his income.

However, Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires in 2025, again making him a free agent. While the United States is gearing up to host the World Cup in 2026, it appears Messi is eyeing a return to his homeland, Argentina, instead of extending his American adventure.

Messi recently experienced the adoration he received from Argentine fans during a testimonial match for Maxi Rodriguez at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa. With his heroics leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup, Messi has emerged from the shadow of the legendary Diego Maradona and has gained widespread acceptance in his homeland.

Returning to professional play for Newell's Old Boys would provide a fitting bookend to Messi's remarkable journey. The Inter Miami man left their academy as a 13-year-old to join FC Barcelona, where he achieved legendary status.

Regardless of his next destination, one thing remains almost certain – Messi will don the Blaugrana colors once more in a tribute match when the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium is complete. As Messi continues to captivate football fans worldwide, his next chapter promises to be as intriguing as his storied career.