Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami, is grappling with the most extended break of his illustrious career, reported by GOAL. As Inter Miami strives to secure a spot in the MLS playoffs, they face a daunting task of closing a five-point gap in the remaining five fixtures. While the team celebrated their Leagues Cup triumph, they suffered a setback in the U.S. Open Cup final. Messi, their linchpin, has been sidelined, making only a brief 37-minute appearance in the last five games.

Inter Miami's playoff hopes hang in the balance, and they are banking on Messi's return to full fitness to bolster their chances of clinching a historic MLS Cup triumph. If the team falls short in this quest, their 2023 campaign will culminate on October 21. Following this, Messi might face a prolonged hiatus, potentially sitting out until late February 2024 when the next MLS season commences.

While there's a possibility of Messi representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil in November, he could endure a 95-day hiatus from the last fixture until February 24, a tentative start date for the 2024 MLS season as per Forbes. If he doesn't participate in both these qualifiers, it could mark a record rest period for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi's only comparable hiatus occurred during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he endured 99 match-less days with Barcelona. Inter Miami is fervently working towards securing a playoff berth, aiming to avoid creating unwanted history for their superstar signing by ensuring a strong finish in the regular season. The team and its fans eagerly await Messi's return to the pitch, hoping it will propel them towards MLS glory.