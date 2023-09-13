Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi was absent from Argentina's recent game against Bolivia due to injury, reported by GOAL. Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, explained that Messi “wasn't fit” to play and that he “didn't even try” in training due to the injury concern.

Messi had been substituted late in Argentina's previous match against Ecuador, a game in which he scored the winning goal with a trademark free-kick. However, concerns arose when Messi requested to be replaced in the dying moments of that match, citing feeling “something.”

Before the Bolivia clash, Scaloni announced that Messi would travel with the Argentinian squad, but he was ultimately omitted from the final matchday squad. Despite Messi's absence, Argentina secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Bolivia, with goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Nicolas Gonzalez.

After the match, Scaloni stated, “He [Messi] wasn't ready to play. Yesterday he tried to recover, and he didn't feel comfortable, and we didn't want to take the risk.” Scaloni further explained that Messi “wasn't fit” and that during the training session, they had wanted him to give it a try, but he chose not to.

Inter Miami, Messi's MLS club, is set to play against Atlanta United on Saturday, and his fitness remains a concern for the team's playoff aspirations. Additionally, Inter Miami is scheduled to compete in the U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo on September 27. Messi's availability for upcoming league matches against Toronto (September 21) and Orlando City (September 25) is also uncertain.

Argentina, who have won their first two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, will face Paraguay and Peru on October 13 and 18, respectively. Lionel Messi is expected to play a role in both matches if he recovers from his injury promptly. Messi's absence from international and club matches underscores the importance of his fitness for both Inter Miami and the Argentinian national team.