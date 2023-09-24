Lionel Messi, often hailed as the greatest footballer of all time, is offering us a glimpse into his life after an illustrious playing career that spanned 19 remarkable European seasons. The Argentine legend's move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer began what he describes as a period of “decompression.”

Having conquered every club accolade during his time at Barcelona and securing Argentina's first World Cup title in 2022 since Diego Maradona's legendary triumph in 1986, Messi has undoubtedly solidified his legacy as the preeminent player of the modern era.

Upon his arrival in Miami, Messi made an electrifying impact, scoring in his first seven appearances and playing a pivotal role in securing the Leagues Cup for his new club in August. However, the demanding schedule has started taking its toll on the 36-year-old superstar, causing him to miss matches for Argentina and Inter Miami due to fatigue and injury concerns.

In a reflective interview with Migue Granados on OLGA, Messi shared his thoughts on his career and his aspirations for the future. He acknowledged the privilege of doing a job he loves but expressed his desire to transition into a role as a sporting director, nurturing young talent and passing on his wealth of knowledge.

While Messi had previously stated his reluctance to become a coach, he humorously acknowledged that even Zinedine Zidane initially had similar reservations before becoming a highly successful coach and winning the Champions League three times.

Although the Inter Miami superstar had initially suggested that the 2022 World Cup would be his final international tournament, his recent triumph on the global stage has left him with a more open-ended view of his participation in the 2026 edition, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He is committed to defending Argentina's Copa America crown next summer and remains open to possibilities beyond that.

Before international tournaments and potential forays into management, Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until the end of 2025. His move to MLS was driven by the desire to decompress after a storied career and relish new experiences. In Miami, Messi continues to make his mark, both on and off the field, as he charts his path beyond his remarkable playing days.