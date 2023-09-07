There is no doubt that the Argentine icon Lionel Messi can retire tomorrow and will be ranked as the greatest football to have ever played the game. The left-footed forward has arguably had the most decorated football career ever, winning 44 trophies across two decades with Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Argentina, and Inter Miami. However, he could be chasing more history in the next few weeks.

According to the reports from the Sports Bible, Messi could break another record if he wins a record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or title. The nominees for the 2023 Ballon d'Or was announced on Monday, with the former Barcelona deemed as the heavy favorite to win the Golden Ball again.

It is reported that the time between August 2022 to July 31, 2023, will be analyzed to determine the winner. It works brilliantly from Messi's point of view as the Inter Miami ace led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986. After completing football in Qatar, he seems to be enjoying his time with the David Beckham franchise.

Messi has scored 11 goals in 11 games for Inter Miami and won the Leagues Cup Championships. He will also contest the US Open Cup final with the MLS franchise.

The former PSG man is the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, but he is expected to face strong competition from Manchester City's Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker smashed 52 goals across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's men as City won the Treble. If Messi wins the award, he will become the first player not playing in Europe to win the award. The Argentine icon is eligible because he was still a PSG period during that necessary period. Until 1995, this award was only given to European players.