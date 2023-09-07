With the Saudi transfer window closing on Thursday and barring any late big-money deals — especially involving a certain Mohamed Salah — we should expect no further dealings until the January window. Having said that, a lot of money has been spent this summer with transfer records being broken and multiple central midfielders being bought for over nine figures. And while the 2023/24 season has just started and things could very well change in the near future, here's a look at 10 of the best summer transfers.

10. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister was one of the stars of the World Cup as well as a high-flying Brighton team. And so, for Liverpool to snag him for an initial fee of just $43.75 million given how inflated the transfer market has become is nothing short of a bargain. Especially with the Argentine being tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

9. Moussa Diaby

Initially linked with the likes of Arsenal, attacking winger Moussa Diaby would go on to sign with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side for a fee of $64.36 million from Bayer Leverkusen, snubbing Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in the process. With blistering pace and trickery, the French international has already impressed with two goals and an assist in his first four league games. He could go on to become one of the signings of the season if he continues at this current rate.

8. James Maddison

James Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur from relegated Leicester City for a fee of $50 million and he's already endeared himself to Spurs fans. The attacking midfielder assisted two goals in his debut and would go on to score in the club's wins against Bournemouth and Burnley.

7. Randal Kolo Muani

With Lionel Messi and Neymar leaving PSG this summer, the Ligue 1 champions needed a revamp of their attacking options to complement Kylian Mbappe. They signed the likes of Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele, but the biggest signing was Randal Kolo Muani who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for a $96.5 million fee. The French international should prove to a pivotal player for PSG along with Mbappe.

6. Harry Kane

At long last, Harry Kane finally departed Tottenham this summer in search of trophies. It was a long transfer saga with multiple rejected bids, but in the end, the 30-year-old would sign with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a fee of $127 million with the Bavarians desperate for a true successor to Robert Lewandowski. With three goals and an assist in three league games so far, the results are promising to say the least.

5. Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City were the best team in the world in 2023 with two of the best central defenders in John Stones and Ruben Dias. So what do they go on to do? Sign another world class center back in Josko Gvardiol for a $96.5 million fee from RB Leipzig. If anyone is to dethrone Pep Guardiola's side, it just got a whole lot harder.

4. Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool had their fair share of struggles in the transfer market this summer. However, they did a great job signing versatile attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old was signed for a fee of $75 million and has already impressed for the Reds with his first goal and all-round creativity and offensive capabilities.

After a long transfer saga that seemed like it would never end, Arsenal eventually got their man in former West Ham United captain Declan Rice. It wasn't cheap by any means as the Gunners had to fork out a club transfer record $131.25 million to land his services. But so far, Rice has been worth every penny with his performances and even scored his first goal with an injury time winner against Manchester United this past weekend.

2. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham signed with Real Madrid in massive $111 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund and going by his early days, it's looking more and more like a steal. The Birmingham native has already scored five goals and provided an assist in just four La Liga appearances, including a 95th minute winner against Getafe.

JUDE BELLINGHAM scores the winner in the 95th minute. 🔥 What a signing for Real Madrid. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/NDiL3NvTbz — CR7centre (@cr7centre) September 2, 2023

Given that he's just 20 years of age, Madrid have a gem on their hands for the next decade plus.

1. Lionel Messi

It should come as no surprise that Lionel Messi is the best summer signing. Inter Miami may have gotten him on free transfer, but they're spending between $50 million and $60 million per year for the World Cup winner's services. So far, it's paid massive dividends as Messi has helped the club win the Leagues Cup and taken them off the bottom of the Eastern Conference with Miami now being among the favorites to win the MLS Cup.