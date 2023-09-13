Argentina‘s victory over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifier was not just about the goals; it was about the unity and dedication of the team, reported by GOAL. While Lionel Messi couldn't take the field due to injury, he still played a crucial role in the team's success by choosing to travel with the squad and support his fellow players. This gesture didn't go unnoticed, and goalkeeper Emi Martinez was quick to praise the captain's commitment.

Despite being sidelined, Messi opted to stay with his teammates as they faced the challenging trip to Bolivia, which sits at an altitude of 3,600 meters above sea level. Martinez was genuinely appreciative of this decision, emphasizing the importance of Messi's presence in the squad.

“There is hunger. It's the same captain that could have gone home but he accompanied us. That makes us proud that he continues to feel, continues to love, and accompany us in that sense,” said Martinez, highlighting Messi's unwavering dedication to the national team.

Emi Martinez, who usually receives a less than warm welcome from opposing fans, was pleasantly surprised by the Bolivian supporters' reception. “Normally, they don’t like me much outside of Argentina,” he admitted, “but today the Bolivian people surprised me that they chanted my name, and I have a lot of respect for this country.”

Argentina's unity and the positive atmosphere within the squad were evident as they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bolivia. Following their successful defense of the World Cup in Qatar, the team's camaraderie remains strong as they continue their journey toward the next tournament.

While club duties will now take precedence for Argentina's players, they are set to reconvene in October for more World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. The unity and commitment displayed by Lionel Messi and his teammates bode well for their future endeavors on the international stage.