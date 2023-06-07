There have been many reports regarding legendary soccer player Lionel Messi deciding to join Inter Miami in MLS over playing in Saudi Arabia or with Barcelona, and Messi broke the silence to say that the move to Inter Miami is true.

“I'm gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed,” Lionel Messi said, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Messi said that the money was not the main factor in the decision, and it it was, he probably would have decided to play in Saudi Arabia.

“If it had been a matter of money, I'd have gone to Arabia or elsewhere,” Messi said, according to Romano. “It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money.”

There was some thought that he could return to Barcelona, but he decided against that. Despite opting not to return, he said he is still a fan of the club.

“I've been supporting Barça during the year, I'm a fan,” Messi said, according to Romano. “I spoke to Xavi a lot, we discussed and we always had frequent exchanges.”

The move is huge for Inter Miami and MLS as a whole. They are getting someone who many argue is the greatest of all time in the sport, and someone who is going to bring a lot of eyeballs to a league that is trying to grow.

It will be interesting to see how Messi fares with Inter Miami. Many expect him to perform very well in MLS.