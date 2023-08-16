Lionel Messi is one of the best teammates to have on the pitch. From his legendary stints with FC Barcelona up to sticking up with his squad in Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentinian football legend knows a thing or two about siding with his men. Moreover, he has carried that over to the MLS and Inter Miami. A huge indicator of such happened against Jose Andres Martinez and the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami is through to the finals of the Leagues Cup. The Lionel Messi-led squad plowed over the competition in one of the greatest turnarounds in MLS history. Despite goals and offensive sets coming easy for the Herons, some struggles and heated moments defined the matchups against the Philadelphia Union.

Lionel Messi has some choice words for José Andres Martínez after he stood over Noah Allen and tried to kick the ball 😤pic.twitter.com/mw2NTH0qQf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

Noah Allen was struggling to control the ball on the left side of the pitch. He was hounded by Jose Andres Martinez. The Herons' defender fell face-first into the ground. But, Martinez did not stop there. He kept kicking the ball which was sitting in the middle of Allen's body. Some kicks were more aggressive than others, Inter Miami players took notice and flocked both of them.

One of the fastest players to approach his teammate on the ground was Lionel Messi. Furthermore, he had a lot to say to the Philadelphia Union defender such that he could protect his 19-year-old teammate. Fingers were pointed and heated arguments flared up in the middle of the field.

Overall, Martinez's anger was used to no avail. His team would suffer the semifinal exit after losing four to one.

