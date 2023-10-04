Lionel Messi‘s arrival at Inter Miami has not only elevated the team's performance on the pitch but has also left co-owner David Beckham in sheer admiration, reported by GOAL. Beckham, who had faced Messi during his own playing days, recently expressed his amazement at the World Cup winner's training habits, underscoring how the Argentine superstar's approach to the game sets him apart.

Beckham shared his experiences watching Messi train at Inter Miami, emphasizing that it's not just about his extraordinary skills during matches but also the everyday nuances that make him exceptional. “When Lionel first joined and arrived in Miami, I was there for the first five weeks. I was in the training ground at 7 am every morning just to watch him – and I’m 48 years old, so just to watch him do what he does, train the way that he does, prepare – it’s just different,” Beckham revealed on The Overlap.

One of the key aspects that Beckham highlighted was Messi's ability to read the game at an unparalleled level. His anticipation, vision, and ability to execute moves effortlessly leave spectators in awe. “He sees things that other players just don’t see for five minutes after that. It’s just amazing to watch – so everything, he never gives the ball away, his work ethic is still there,” Beckham added.

Despite his illustrious career and numerous accolades, Messi's hunger for success remains undiminished. Beckham noted that Messi's dedication to the game is as fervent as it was when he was a young prodigy. Even after winning the World Cup last year, Messi's thirst for victory and relentless work ethic continue to inspire those around him.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

As Messi recovers from a recent muscle injury that sidelined him for most of September, Inter Miami fans eagerly await his return, knowing that they have a true footballing genius leading their charge.