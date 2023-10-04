In a recent interview, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham opened up about his fears regarding Lionel Messi‘s potential return to Barcelona, reported by GOAL. Beckham revealed the behind-the-scenes negotiations that took place before Messi's move to Inter Miami.

Beckham admitted he was genuinely concerned that Barcelona might lure Messi back, tugging at the emotional connection between the player and the club where he spent the majority of his career. Despite offers from other clubs, including opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Messi ultimately chose to join Inter Miami, marking a significant milestone for the MLS team.

The former Real Madrid star emphasized that the decision was not solely driven by financial incentives. Beckham stated that the primary focus was on creating an environment where Messi could thrive with his family, continuing to play football in a style that resonates with his skills and ambitions. The move, therefore, was a culmination of Messi's personal preferences and the vision that Inter Miami presented to him.

Reflecting on the announcement, David Beckham highlighted the emotional impact of the moment, expressing his admiration for Messi's decision-making process. He recalled the excitement and pride he felt when Messi revealed his choice to join Inter Miami during a candid video shared online, capturing a heartfelt and genuine commitment to the club.

Since his arrival in Miami, Messi has made a significant impact, showcasing his exceptional talent by scoring 10 goals in his first seven appearances for the team. However, the Argentine superstar faced a setback in September due to a muscle injury, sidelining him for several MLS matches.

As Inter Miami eagerly anticipates Lionel Messi's return to full fitness, his presence in the team continues to fuel excitement among fans, promising a thrilling future for the club in the MLS. Beckham's relief at Messi's decision underscores the profound influence the iconic player has on the global football landscape and Inter Miami's ambitious aspirations in the league.