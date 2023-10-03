In a significant boost for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has returned to full-team training after missing three consecutive matches due to an injury sustained in September, reported by GOAL. The Argentine superstar was seen participating in the training session, raising hopes of his potential availability for the upcoming clash against Chicago Fire.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Inter Miami's head coach Tata Martino expressed optimism regarding Messi's comeback, stating, “In the case of Leo Messi, we have to look at the training. We will see if he is not at risk and evaluate whether it is convenient for him to travel. Messi could start working with the team today or tomorrow, but tomorrow is match day.”

The timing of Messi's potential return couldn't be more crucial for Inter Miami. The team finds itself in a precarious position as they battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With only four points separating them from a coveted playoff position and a fierce competition among several teams, Inter Miami needs every advantage they can get to secure a postseason berth.

As Inter Miami prepares to face the Chicago Fire in a sold-out match, expectations are high with over 60,000 fans anticipated to attend. The presence of Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, could serve as a game-changer for Inter Miami, offering them the firepower they need to secure a crucial victory.

The Argentine attacker's availability will be a game-time decision, and fans eagerly await the final call. Should Lionel Messi step onto the field, Inter Miami's chances of clinching a vital win and inching closer to the playoffs will undoubtedly receive a significant boost.