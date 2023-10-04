In a surprising turn of events, Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi has made a decision about the eventual endpoint of his illustrious playing career, reported by GOAL. Despite his stints at global football powerhouses like Barcelona and PSG, the legendary forward has his sights set on a poignant return to his roots at Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.

Messi, whose contract with Inter Miami is slated to conclude in 2025, has reportedly snubbed any potential returns to Barcelona, his former home for over two decades, or an extension with Miami. Instead, he plans to retire in the familiar surroundings of Newell's Old Boys, the club where his remarkable journey in football began.

The decision marks a full-circle moment for Messi, who initially joined Barcelona from Newell's as a young and promising 13-year-old talent. Despite his international ventures, including his recent stint with Inter Miami, Messi's heart seems to be drawing him back to the club where his love for the sport was first nurtured.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has displayed his exceptional talent, scoring 10 goals in his first seven appearances for the David Beckham-owned franchise. However, an injury sidelined him for a month, temporarily halting his on-field contributions.

While Lionel Messi's time at Inter Miami has been marred by injury, his return to Argentina holds the promise of a heartfelt farewell. Even though he might not grace the Camp Nou turf again in a competitive match, a farewell fixture at Barcelona remains on the horizon, allowing fans to bid adieu to one of the sport's greatest icons in a manner befitting his extraordinary legacy. As Messi's playing days wind down, the football world eagerly awaits his final chapter, rooted in the very essence of where his incredible journey began.