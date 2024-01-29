Inter Miami and Lionel Messi has revealed its sleek and vibrant 2024 '2GETHERNESS' kit just in time for their Monday friendly vs Al Hilal

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi has revealed its sleek and vibrant 2024 ‘2GETHERNESS‘ kit just in time for their Monday friendly against Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, reported by GOAL. The Herons are set to showcase their fresh look as they continue their preseason preparations.

The new kit boasts several updates from the previous season, most notably featuring a front-facing sponsor, Royal Caribbean. The distinct shade of pink, now named Easy Pink, adds a deeper and more vibrant tone to the Heron-pink, ensuring the team stands out on the pitch. Adding a touch of inspiration, the club's motto, ‘Freedom To Dream & Libertad Para Soñar,” is elegantly inscribed on the sleeve of the jersey.

Introducing our 2getherness jersey 😍 pic.twitter.com/z1Z8JBTMi4 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 29, 2024

Fans eager to support their favorite players, particularly Lionel Messi, can explore the latest Messi shirts and find pricing details as they gear up for the 2024 season. With the MLS kick-off just around the corner, Tata Martino's squad is gearing up for an action-packed season, with high hopes for success.

In the ongoing MLS preseason, the Herons have displayed a commendable effort, securing a draw in their opening match in El Salvador and engaging in a closely contested 1-0 loss to FC Dallas. Looking to secure their first preseason victory, Inter Miami is set to face Al Hilal and Alexandr Mitrovic in the coming Wednesday afternoon fixture.

The anticipation is palpable as Lionel Messi, a key figure for Inter Miami, is gearing up for a face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in the second match of the Riyadh Cup, following their clash with Al Hilal. The Herons aim to make a statement on the international stage with their vibrant new kit and a star-studded lineup, creating excitement for fans as they approach the MLS season.