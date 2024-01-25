Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is making headlines off the pitch as he readies himself for a highly anticipated second season in MLS

Inter Miami‘s star acquisition, Lionel Messi, is making headlines off the pitch as he readies himself for a highly anticipated second season in MLS, reported by David Furones. In a delightful and unexpected turn of events, Messi recently became the center of attention after fans caught a glimpse of him stuck in traffic.

A video circulating across social media platforms captures the heartwarming moment when quick-thinking fans approached Messi's car with a Lionel Messi jersey in hand. Seizing the opportunity, the football megastar graciously took the time to sign the jersey. In a display of his down-to-earth personality, Messi then returned the autographed jersey to the fans through his car window. The ecstatic fans captured the entire encounter on video, creating a buzz among football enthusiasts.

Lionel Messi just signing jerseys in the middle of traffic 🐐 pic.twitter.com/q14vJahTBi — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 25, 2024

Messi's ability to connect with fans in spontaneous and genuine ways is not only a testament to his humility but also adds a unique dimension to his global appeal. The video showcases the Argentine icon's willingness to engage with supporters, creating memorable moments that resonate far beyond the pitch.

As Messi prepares for his second season with Inter Miami, the unexpected autograph session in traffic has only intensified the excitement surrounding his return to MLS action. Fans are eagerly anticipating the magic Messi brings to the field, and these off-field moments contribute to the narrative of a football legend who remains relatable and approachable despite his immense success.

Inter Miami supporters are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly counting down the days until Messi graces the pitch in the upcoming MLS season. Moments like these further solidify Messi's status not only as a sporting icon but as a genuine and beloved personality. The football world is eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Messi's journey with Inter Miami, both for his on-field brilliance and his heartwarming interactions with fans.