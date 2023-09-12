Is there anything that Lionel Messi cannot do? At the age of 36, he is still winning football matches for his club and country. The Inter Miami ace has revived David Beckham's franchise, winning the Leagues Cup championships. He has yet to lose a game since landing in the MLS.

However, the thing most astonishing about Messi recently is not his incredible skills on the pitch but his language skills. The Argentine has always been known for speaking Spanish because of his origin in Argentina and being associated with FC Barcelona since his earlier years. In fact, when his long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, was speaking English in front of him during the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2019, he hardly had a clue about what the Portuguese was saying.

After the 1-0 win against Ecuador, the Inter Miami ace said, “Everyone always wants to beat Argentina and even more so now that we are the world champions. We can’t relax; we have to improve on what we’ve been doing. The objective is to qualify for the World Cup again. We really enjoyed what we did, but we have to look ahead.”

Although Messi has been taking English lessons since his move to Inter Miami, he cannot speak the language properly. However, an AI-generated video has shown how the seven-time Ballon d'Or will speak English.

The video caught everyone by surprise. One fan said, “I swear the first few seconds had me; the voice is so similar.” Another fan said, “This is the closest we will get to hearing Messi speaking English.”