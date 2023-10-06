Lionel Messi‘s arrival in Florida has not only transformed Inter Miami‘s fortunes on the pitch but has also left the local community in awe, according to co-owner David Beckham. Since making his bold move from European football to MLS, Messi has displayed not just his exceptional talent but also his remarkable humility, leaving Florida natives stunned by his down-to-earth demeanor, reported by GOAL.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Beckham praised Messi's humility, highlighting his normal, everyday activities that have amazed onlookers. Despite his global superstar status, Messi is often seen driving himself to the supermarket, doing his shopping, and spending time with his family, seemingly unfazed by the attention he garners. David Beckham emphasized that Messi's approachability and dedication are inspiring, making him not just a football icon but also a role model for young aspiring players.

Messi's impact on Inter Miami has been profound. He played a pivotal role in guiding the team to victory in the Leagues Cup and reaching the U.S. Open Cup final shortly after his arrival. His influence extends beyond the pitch, as he actively engages with the club's academy players, imparting his wisdom and experience.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

Despite missing the last four games due to injury, Messi's exceptional contributions have earned him nominations for the Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year awards in MLS. As Inter Miami aims for success in the MLS playoffs, Messi's influence continues to drive the team forward, making him an invaluable asset both on and off the field. His presence has not only elevated the club's performance but has also inspired a new generation of football enthusiasts, making his arrival a dream come true for Inter Miami and its passionate fanbase.