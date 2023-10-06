In a surprising turn of events, Inter Miami‘s newest sensation, Lionel Messi, has been nominated for two prestigious MLS awards, reported by GOAL. Namely the Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year, despite having only made four appearances totaling 247 minutes since his summer arrival. The 36-year-old Argentinian superstar's inclusion in these categories has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits, given his limited playing time due to injuries.

Messi, who made headlines globally when he joined Miami, has certainly made his presence felt on the field. In just 12 appearances, he has managed to score an impressive eleven goals and provide five assists, showcasing his extraordinary talent and skill. However, his journey with Inter Miami has been marred by injury setbacks, causing him to miss five out of the last six fixtures.

Despite these challenges, Messi's impact on the team cannot be denied. His nomination for these awards speaks volumes about the lasting impression he has made on the MLS fraternity in a short span of time. The recognition also underscores his ability to create a significant impact on the game, even in limited minutes.

Looking ahead, Inter Miami fans can expect to see Messi back in action soon. Following his struggles with scar tissue and a muscle injury in recent weeks, the forward is determined to make his return in the upcoming match against league leaders Cincinnati, scheduled for Sunday. His comeback will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipated by fans, as they hope to witness his magic on the field once more.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

In the midst of these nominations, Lionel Messi's commitment to the sport remains unwavering. Despite his injury setbacks, he has been included in Argentina's squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. As Inter Miami braces for their upcoming fixture, fans eagerly await Messi's return, hoping he can lead the team to victory and continue his remarkable journey in the MLS.