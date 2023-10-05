Lionel Messi‘s inclusion in the latest Argentina squad has sparked controversy, given his ongoing injury struggles that have kept him out of Inter Miami‘s last four games, reported by GOAL. Despite the star forward's absence, Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, has named Messi in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. This decision has raised eyebrows, particularly among MLS and Inter Miami fans who have missed witnessing Messi's magic on the field.

Inter Miami has faced a challenging period without Messi, winning just one of the five games he has missed, including a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Chicago Fire in their recent outing. The absence of their talisman has severely impacted Miami's playoff aspirations, with the team struggling to maintain momentum in Messi's absence.

Inter Miami's head coach, Gerard Martino, has refrained from specifying a return date for Messi but indicated that the Argentine star is progressing towards recovery. Martino stated, “I think he’s getting closer to playing again. The most important thing is he’s leaving his injury behind and slowly discovering his best form… we’ll see what’s most convenient ahead of the next game.”

The decision to call up Messi for international duty despite his ongoing injury concerns adds further fuel to the controversy. While Scaloni has included Messi in the squad alongside surprise additions like Facundo Farias, Carlos Alcaraz, and Marco Pellegrino, Inter Miami fans remain uncertain about when they will witness Messi's return to action for their beloved team.

What's next for Inter Miami?

As Inter Miami prepares to face FC Cincinnati next, speculation abounds regarding Messi's potential involvement. However, his primary focus will shift to representing Argentina, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on his recovery and hoping to see their star player back on the pitch soon.