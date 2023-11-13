Inter Miami's Lionel Messi continues to add to his illustrious career, now in the virtual realm as an official ambassador for eFootball

Lionel Messi, the football legend, continues to add to his illustrious career, now standing as the most-decorated player in the history of football with an impressive collection of 44 major honors, reported by GOAL. After securing the World Cup with Argentina and clinching another Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi embarked on a new journey with Inter Miami in the United States, swiftly contributing to their historic Leagues Cup triumph.

In 2024, Messi sets his sights on further glory, both with his club in the pursuit of MLS Cup and with his national team as they gear up to defend their Copa America title. While Messi excels on the real-world stage, he is also making waves in the virtual realm as an official ambassador for eFootball. KONAMI, with Messi's endorsement, introduces a simulator challenging the dominance of EA Sports' FIFA, providing players with an immersive experience across all platforms.

As part of this gaming experience, players can step into Messi's shoes and relive iconic moments from his extraordinary career through “in-game Player Cards.” These virtual collectibles celebrate Messi's remarkable achievements, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the magic of his playing style and career highlights.

In the promotional material for the 2024 update, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi expresses his excitement about the opportunity to get “one step closer to playing for that world title, to playing on the world stage for Argentina, getting another chance at being world champions.” While Messi remains reserved about his plans for the 2026 World Cup, KONAMI ensures that fans can revisit and recreate the moments that contributed to his record-breaking collection of medals in the virtual realm.