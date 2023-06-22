Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time, if not the greatest.

It's an opinion that is held by virtually everyone within the world of football and even sports, but Messi being the greatest footballer ever period is also a widely-held opinion for fans, players and media alike.

For many, it was solidified even further following his World Cup triumph in Qatar last December.

That includes Netherlands legend and former Barcelona player Patrick Kluivert who believes Messi stands above the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele and Johan Cruyff thanks to his achievements with Argentina as well as all his numerous other accolades at club level.

“With all due respect to Diego Maradona, Pele and Johan Cruyff, and to all the other legends of the game, what Messi has achieved makes him the greatest player ever,” Kluivert told johnnybet in a recent interview. “He’s won the World Cup, Copa America and I don’t even know how many Champions League trophies – he’s won all the trophies a footballer could ever want to win.

“And there’s the personal prizes he has won as well. I consider Messi as one of, if not the greatest ever.”

Interestingly, Kluivert failed to mention Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in that list which could lead to accusations of him of having a pro-Messi agenda as a former Barcelona player.

However, the fact remains that Lionel Messi — now in the MLS as an Inter Miami player — is without a doubt the greatest player of our generation and his accomplishments, awards, statistics and overall dominance speak for itself.

As mentioned by Kluivert, he's won everything at the highest level that is possible to be won both for club and country. Not to mention, he could extend his record of seven Ballon d'Ors to eight later this year — provided Manchester City striker Erling Haaland doesn't pip him to the award.

With that said, it's also more than acceptable to label the three-time Champions League winner as the greatest player of all time as many in the sport were already calling him that even without a World Cup trophy.

But the powerful narrative of finally delivering the World Cup to his nation of Argentina at the age of 35 only further cements his case.