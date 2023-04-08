Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Lionel Messi might not stay at PSG this summer, but he’s still banging in goals like nobody’s business. The Argentine superstar opened the scoring for his side against Nice on Saturday and in the process, reached another historic accomplishment.

With the neat finish on the road, Messi is now the all-time leading scorer in Europe with 702 goals, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo. The most impressive part? He did it in 105 fewer games than his former Real Madrid rival.

Goal number 30 by Messi for PSG ⚽️🤩🤌🏻 🚨Official: Messi has now scored the most goals ever in Europe (702) in history. 🚨 Club Goals in Europe: 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi: 702

Can you say GOAT? After winning the 2022 World Cup with La Albiceleste, that debate was basically put to bed because of how phenomenal he was in Qatar, single-handedly taking Argentina all the way. Saturday’s record-breaking goal just adds fuel to the fire.

Lionel Messi has been linked to a move away from Paris for months now, especially after the club reportedly asked him to take a pay cut in his next deal. Barcelona is interested in a reunion, while Al Nassr of the Saudi Arabian Pro League is offering Messi a bonkers deal that would break financial records in any sport.

Despite PSG crashing out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stages again, Messi is more or less doing his part. He’s now bagged 14 goals and supplied 13 assists in league action, with Christophe Galtier’s men currently six points clear at the top prior to Saturday’s clash.

Whether Messi remains in the French capital or not, it’s clear he’s not slowing down anytime soon. The 35-year-old can now consider himself the king of goal-scoring in Europe, too.