Inter Miami talisman Lionel Messi has suggested that he's not thinking beyond his current deal at the MLS. The Argentine World Cup winner signed for Inter Miami last month but has been linked with a loan move to the Saudi Pro League.

Messi reportedly snubbed a chance to come to the Middle East and went to the MLS instead. The signing has been a match made in heaven for both Messi and Inter Miami, as the club has won the Leagues Cup title. Moreover, they have reached the US Open Cup final after beating Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties. For the Argentine, the Leagues Cup trophy was the 44th of his illustrious career, which ties him for the most silverware won by a single footballer.

Messi signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami in July but is only focused on this contract for now. Speaking about his retirement, Messi said, “I'm not thinking about it yet, to be honest. I like to play, and I enjoy being with a ball on the field, competing, training,”

“I don't know how much more I'll play, but I'll try to take advantage until I can until I'm well, and then I'll see. For later, there is time to think, to analyze, and choose,”

“Today, the most important thing is to enjoy what's left, whatever it is, it can be little or a lot. Enjoy every moment, especially because this is not coming back, and then I don't want to regret anything,”

Messi didn't hide the fact that he's much happier at Inter Miami than he was at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). He said, “Signing for Inter Miami was a family decision,[to] try to look for the good of the family. We had spent two complicated years, and the truth is that we had not been doing well. We had struggled,”

“It was a bit like going back to what we were when we were in Barcelona, enjoying the day-to-day, the kids, the family being well. I enjoyed the day-to-day sports, which was not happening to me,”